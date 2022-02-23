Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,549 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ozon worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ozon by 19.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ozon during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Ozon stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OZON shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

