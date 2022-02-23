Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SWMAY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

SWMAY stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

