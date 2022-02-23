$0.42 EPS Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.47. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BGS. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
About B&G Foods
B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
