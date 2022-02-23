Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 17,789 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,789 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

