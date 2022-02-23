Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

