Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 110.1% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 405,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 333.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 116,227 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 156.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 835,863 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

