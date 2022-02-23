NOV (NYSE:NOV) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of NOV opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NOV by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NOV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

