Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 8.85% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $97,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 134.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $11,853,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,712,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $820.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.61.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.