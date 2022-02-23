Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 8.85% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $97,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 134.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $11,853,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,712,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $820.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACRS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

