Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Position Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,618 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.08% of Ovintiv worth $93,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

