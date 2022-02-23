Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $135.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

