Vestcor Inc Sells 506 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $103.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.