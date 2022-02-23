Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 257.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Astec Industries worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Astec Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Astec Industries by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Astec Industries stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

