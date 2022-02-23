Vestcor Inc Decreases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 745,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $220.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.70 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

