Wellington Management Group LLP Has $103.77 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 422,716 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.61% of Boston Properties worth $103,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP stock opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.56. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.21 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.