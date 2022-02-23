ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.44

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.44 and traded as high as $42.00. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 18,324,405 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDS. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4,172.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,496,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,785 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 1,239,781 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,095,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,611.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 811,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 764,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,347,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

