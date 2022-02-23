Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMRX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chimerix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,541,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chimerix by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 272,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 122,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $476.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

