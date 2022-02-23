Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSU. Cormark reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

TSU opened at C$37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.24. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$27.07 and a twelve month high of C$49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$45,550.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares in the company, valued at C$947,122.20.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

