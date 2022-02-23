Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Summit Materials by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

