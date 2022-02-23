Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $298,000 Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,882,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,464,000 after buying an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $94,400,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

SHAK opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

