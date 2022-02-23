Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.66. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 4,800 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
