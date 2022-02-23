Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.66. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 4,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

