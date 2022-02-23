Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 61,059 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

