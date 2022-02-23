Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 39,429 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 39,429 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Whiting Petroleum worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

WLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

