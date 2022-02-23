NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.16. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 7,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 62,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the second quarter worth $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

