Eaton Vance Management Buys 14,346 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 18.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.2% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $449.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

BLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

