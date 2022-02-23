Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 3,032 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $4,058,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $632,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

CNO opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

