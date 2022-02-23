National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 8.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $75.14.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
