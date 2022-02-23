National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 8.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $75.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

