Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $323.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.03. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.60 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

