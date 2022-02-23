Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Position Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $20,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $176.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $165.73 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

