LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,555 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

