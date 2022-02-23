Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,723 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

