Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,795,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 104,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

NYSE:MSGS opened at $174.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.65. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business’s revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.