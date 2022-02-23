Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 6,239 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 451,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.