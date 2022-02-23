Man Group plc Buys 6,089 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $78,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $206,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVET. TheStreet lowered shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

CVET stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

