Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Maximus worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

MMS stock opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.