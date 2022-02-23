Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Ryder System worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 10.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ryder System by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

