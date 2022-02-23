Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,530,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,260,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.