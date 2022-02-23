LPL Financial LLC Purchases 23,399 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232,477 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $123.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

