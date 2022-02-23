Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.11% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $120,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock opened at $295.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.28 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

