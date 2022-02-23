FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 2,622.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.25% of FibroGen worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in FibroGen by 24.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.