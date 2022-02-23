Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BWXT opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

