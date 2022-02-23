Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,299 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Terex worth $19,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
TEX opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $55.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.
TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.
Terex Company Profile
Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.
