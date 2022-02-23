Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 627.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Group 1 Automotive worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPI. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,576 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,487. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $177.13 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average of $183.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.66%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

