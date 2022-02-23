Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1,713.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225,143 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Investors Bancorp worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 268,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 433.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

