Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Carnival Co. & worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $418,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CUK opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

