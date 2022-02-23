Millennium Management LLC Has $21.29 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of OneMain worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 46.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after buying an additional 298,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 41.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

OMF opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.19%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

