Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2,511.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,692 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Korn Ferry worth $20,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43,796 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 123,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

