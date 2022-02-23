Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,693 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $182.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day moving average is $195.99. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

