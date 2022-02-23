Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 9,474 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,402,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,673,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,832,000 after acquiring an additional 672,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

IPG stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

