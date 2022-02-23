PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

