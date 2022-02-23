Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.86.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -117.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.36. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

